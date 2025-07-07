Planning appeals to establish network of communication kiosks in parts of Central Beds

Planning appeals have been submitted by a firm wanting to establish a network of communication kiosks in parts of Central Bedfordshire, including two sites in Leighton Buzzard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant NWP (New World Payphones) Street Ltd is an electronic communications code operator. Its appeals will be determined by written representations, rather than a planning inquiry.

If successful, the telephone kiosks would be installed under powers contained in the Highways Act 1980. Other proposed locations are 18 High Street North in Dunstable and unit four, All Saints View, High Street, Houghton Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to the company from Central Bedfordshire Council’s service director development and economy, Andrew Davie, said: “The local authority was proactive through positive engagement with the applicant in an attempt to narrow down the reasons for refusal.

The appeals have been submitted to Central Beds Council

“However, fundamental objections couldn’t be overcome. The applicant was invited to withdraw its plans to seek pre-application advice before any resubmission, but didn’t agree to this.”

Of three applications appealed in Leighton Buzzard, one is for a kiosk with an integrated defibrillator on a path in front and to the side of 2 West Court, West Street, and the others are for a kiosk and defibrillator on a footpath at the front of 17 North Street, with a digital display screen to the back of it.

The kiosks and the advertising digital display screen were rejected because of their “prominent siting next to the highway, which would be harmful to the character of the street scene and the wider Leighton Buzzard Conservation Area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The planning appeal notice added: “The proposed cycling digital advertising display would cause distraction to road users in a busy commercial environment.

“If permitted, the proposal would lead to undue hazards to road users affecting public safety.”

CBC explained in the appeal notice confirmation: “All the representations made to us on the application have been forwarded to the Planning Inspectorate and the appellant.

“These will be considered by the Inspector when determining the appeal. If you wish to make comments, or modify or withdraw a previous representation, you can do so online here

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For anyone without access to the internet, comments can be sent to The Planning Inspectorate, 3C, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN. All representations must be received by July 25th and must quote the appeal reference APP/P0240/Z/25/3366835.”

The kiosks will offer significant public benefit, and become a useful and attractive element of street furniture, according to a New World Payphones planning statement.

The right to install, operate and maintain communication apparatus is granted through section 106 of the Communication Act 2003 because of NWP Street Limited’s rights as a code systems operator.

“Each site has been considered because of the aims of providing a base level coverage of accessible communication facilities,” explained the statement. “The planning permission relates to the structure of the kiosk, while the advertisement consent is for the display on the back of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A new modern design reflects the instantly recognisable telephone kiosk heritage, ensuring it provides open access for all. It’s a robust construction made of stainless steel which will aid reduction of vandalism and assist with ease of maintenance.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.