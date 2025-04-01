Step to Connect: Return of free innovative networking for small businesses, courtesy of Elite Law Solicitors

Netwalkers from 2024

It’s the return of ‘Step to Connect’ – the unique netwalking group designed for small businesses in Leighton Buzzard.

After a highly successful 2024, this initiative is back to continue fostering connections, supporting well-being, and strengthening the local business community – all for free, courtesy of Elite Law Solicitors.

Join us for an opportunity to engage, connect, and collaborate with fellow local businesses while enjoying a refreshing walk, followed by coffee and cake.

Proudly sponsored by Elite Law Solicitors, this initiative complements traditional networking by combining professional connections with the benefits of fresh air and nature. After the walk, participants can enjoy coffee and cake at a local independent café or Elite Law Leighton Buzzard Office, based in Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard.

Laura Everitt, Partner and Head of Property at Elite Law Solicitors, expresses her enthusiasm for supporting ‘Step to Connect’:

“Our Leighton Buzzard office opened in 2023, and we have been warmly welcomed by the community. Having worked in the area for seven years prior, I know firsthand the value of building relationships in an informal and welcoming environment. I firmly believe that fresh air (and cake!) is a great remedy for most challenges. I look forward to meeting and netwalking with you all soon.”

Chloe Peters, Founder of Step to Connect, adds: “The continued sponsorship from Elite Law Solicitors showcases their commitment to supporting local businesses. Step to Connect offers a new standard of networking—walk, talk, and connection’’

The next walk is 30th April at The Dukes, you can book your place: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/step-to-connect-leighton-buzzard-77772582713

Sponsored by Elite Law Solicitors.