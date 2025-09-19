Support for Central Bedfordshire businesses: Innovation Programme open for registration

Businesses in Central Bedfordshire can access expert-led support through the Business Growth and Innovation Programme, delivered by the University of Bedfordshire in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and running until 2026, the programme is designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) strengthen operations, embrace innovation, and plan for long-term growth. Since its launch, over 150 businesses have benefited from tailored advice and practical workshops.

A key focus is helping businesses explore innovations that support growth—particularly through the use of artificial intelligence. With the University’s track record of delivering successful AI-themed events and initiatives, the programme offers the expertise local businesses need to improve efficiency through automation - reducing time spent on routine admin tasks and freeing up capacity to focus on core business operations.

Whether you're refining your strategy, adopting digital tools, or building your team, the support available is practical, relevant, and fully funded.

Dr Edward Braund sharing transformational insights with regional businesses at the recent 'AI Solutions for Business Success' event. Hosted in partnership with the Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chambers of Commerce.

What’s included:

Expert advice to address specific business challenges.

to address specific business challenges. Workshops on innovation strategy, digital transformation, and the application of AI in business.

on innovation strategy, digital transformation, and the application of AI in business. Graduate recruitment support to help bring fresh talent into your workforce.

This initiative reflects a wider commitment to strengthening the local economy through collaboration between academia and industry. By connecting businesses with university expertise, it ensures that support is not only accessible—but effective.

If you're a business based in Central Bedfordshire, now is the time to get involved.

Find out more and register your interest at: