The Forge: Linslade’s new creative co-working hub

From Kitchen Tables to Coworking: The Forge Brings Creative Space to Linslade Mews For years, Rachel (of Blue Leaf Accounting) and Veronique (of Castel-Branco Architecture) built their businesses from home.

Fuelled by determination, creativity, and a fair amount of tea. Like many local entrepreneurs, their kitchen tables doubled as workspaces, meeting rooms, and occasionally an architect’s drawing desk. It worked, until it didn’t.

“As our businesses grew, so did the piles of paperwork and the background noise of cartoons,” says Rachel. “We both knew it was time for a change.”

The pair had long talked about finding a shared space. They had a dream of somewhere calm, creative, and caffeine-friendly. When a unit became available at Linslade Mews, previously Linslade Plumbing, it felt like fate. “It practically begged to become something more than just an office,” Veronique explains.

Setting up for The Forge

That “something more” became The Forge: a new coworking space just a five-minute walk from Leighton Buzzard station. With hotdesks, dedicated desks, and two beautifully designed meeting rooms, The Forge is built for freelancers, small businesses, remote workers, and anyone craving a professional space away from the dining room.

But it’s not just about desks. It’s about community.

“We are creating the kind of place we always wished we had,” says Rachel. “Creative but not chaotic. Calm but never dull. A space that empowers people to do their best work and feel good doing it.”

With welcoming interiors, reliable Wi-Fi, and of course, excellent coffee, The Forge is set to become a hub for local professionals looking for focus, connection, and a change of scenery.

Rachel Stewart and Veronique Castel-Branco

Whether you’re starting a side hustle, scaling a small business, or just tired of fighting for space at home, The Forge might be just what you’ve been looking for.

The Forge is opening at Linslade Mews on the 9th June. The team are welcoming people for tours on the 7th June, as part of the Linslade Mews opening. The address is 10 New Road, LU7 2LX. For more information or to book a tour, email [email protected]