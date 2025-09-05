A crust you can trust

Alex Mayer MP

Leighton Buzzard’s Olivers Bakery welcomed MP Alex Mayer as part of Sourdough September, the national month-long celebration of the slow-fermented loaf. The popular high street store is urging people to rise to the occasion to “tie the bread knot”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Mayer joined owner Phil Race and bakery manager Tracy Mae to learn how Olivers’ sourdough is made the traditional way with just three ingredients: flour, water, and salt. They don’t add any of the additives, preservatives or commercial yeast often found in so-called “sourfaux” loaves.

In Sourdough September the Real Bread Campaign is encouraging people to: “Say no to sourfaux” and instead back bakeries like Olivers that bake the real deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivers is on a roll serving up crusty sourdoughs, regular steamed sandwich loaves, wholemeal, and even a marmite and cheese loaf to hungry customers. Plus they bake flaky sausage rolls and whip up plenty of sweet treats.

Ms Mayer learnt how the bakery also supply local businesses with fresh bread, rolls and french sticks every day.

Alex Mayer MP said: “Nothing beats the smell of bread fresh from the oven. We’re lucky to have real bakery gems here in Leighton Buzzard and Olivers is a brilliant example. I loved learning from Phil and Tracy and the team about their sourdough. This September I’d urge everyone to support our fantastic local bakers and use their loaf to check they’re buying the genuine stuff.”

Tracy explained how real traditional sourdough not only tastes better but also lasts longer. It is still delicious after 3 or 4 days, and great for freezing too, helping customers get more for their money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sourdough September encourages people everywhere to bake, buy and boost real sourdough while supporting independent bakers. 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the Real Bread Campaign coining the term "sourfaux" to highlight the issue of fake sourdough.