A shoebox full of memories: How a simple activity led to a published book

At The Fremantle Trust, storytelling has become an essential part of life in our care homes. Through the Shoebox Story activity, we’ve seen firsthand how creativity can unlock memories and bring people together. And now, these stories have been brought to life in a book: Shoebox Stories

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It starts with a shoebox. Inside, there’s an old key, a silk scarf, a toy car, and a faded postcard. Each item may seem ordinary at first, but in the hands of our residents, they become something more - a spark for a memory and a gateway to a story.

Residents are invited to pick an item, one that catches their eye or stirs something familiar. As they hold it in their hands, they are encouraged to share a thought, a sentence, a feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a sunny day, and Andrew had just put on his sunglasses…”

A Fremantle Trust resident reading the Shoebox Stories book.

“He loved his sweet, cuddly rabbit, a soft toy he had ever since he was a baby.”

Little by little, these sentences come together, shaped into short stories.

For residents living with dementia, the shoebox story activity is particularly powerful. A scent, a texture, a familiar shape offering a moment of connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The benefits of activities like these extend far beyond the stories themselves:

Cognitive stimulation - Encourages memory recall and problem-solving, particularly helpful for those living with dementia.

Emotional wellbeing - Provides a space to express emotions, process thoughts, and share personal experiences.

Social interaction - Bring people together, sparking conversations and strengthening relationships.

Creativity and imagination - Allows individuals to tap into their creativity, regardless of their age or ability.

A Sense of purpose - Seeing a story come to life, especially in print, gives a sense of accomplishment and pride.

On World Book Day, we proudly launched the Shoebox Stories Book, a collection of short stories that capture the voices and imaginations of those who call our care homes, home.