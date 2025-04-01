A unique art project arrives on Leighton Buzzard High Street

Painting the new planter-benches

Over the next few weeks, you may notice a number of artists working on the High Street. All the artworks will be applied to the new planter-benches, and are inspired by the history, culture and environment of Leighton-Linslade.

See if you can spot scenes that depict local wildlife and landscapes, historical local industries and the festivals and events of our town.

These new planter-benches have been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), secured by Leighton-Linslade Town Council. To celebrate the town's creativity, the Council has partnered with local artists to transform the planters into works of art. We invite you to come into town and enjoy seeing the artists in action. Painting will take place daily throughout early April.

In the coming months there will also be a pop-up exhibition on the Market, to showcase the artists and the artwork they have created.

To keep up to date with the project, follow LLTC on Facebook @LLTCnews or Instagram @LLTCnews or check out our webpage dedicated to the project: Town Centre Upgrade | Leighton Linslade Town Council