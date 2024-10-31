Adam completes ‘JOGLE’ run for cancer charities

A runner from Leighton Buzzard has completed a gruelling 33 day mission to run solo from John O' Groats to Land’s End.

Adam Jovic, 28, ran 886 miles and has more than doubled his original fundraising target, raising over £7,000 so far for Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Adam started his journey on September 24, covering 886 miles in only 33 days. He was supported only by his father Spiro who is recovering from aggressive prostate cancer, his mother Elaine, a semi-retired teacher, and his aunt Carole who despite battling stage four melanoma skin cancer has spent the best part of five weeks camping in her small tent.

He suffered setbacks along the way, including being stranded at one time in Inverness when his trusty camper van, in which he’d been sleeping on the floor, broke down. Luckily this was temporarily fixed and he was able to continue his mission.

Adam's final lap of celebration

He also suffered from terrible blisters and aching achilles.

Adam was joined along the way by family and friends who came to run with him and cheer him on.

He celebrated this phenomenal accomplishment at Land’s End.

He said: “I would like to thank all the people who have donated and sent messages of support, as well as those who offered help with accommodation.

“The kindness of people all along the way, even complete strangers, has been overwhelming.”

If you would like to donate, go to https://givestar.io/gs/jogle-run—adam-jovic.