Alice feels fabulous and forty: Alice drops nearly 3 stone to “feel like me again” to celebrate in style

Alice has found a new confidence to say ‘yes’ to trying new things and enjoy life so much more”

Looking back to last Christmas, Alice felt unhappy with her size and overall health. “I didn’t feel like myself and knew I wasn’t setting a good example for my children. I was approaching my 40th birthday in summer 2024 and I wanted to be able to celebrate - feeling like me again”

The busy mum of two from Leighton Buzzard had lost her “confidence” and “was worried about what other people thought” of her size so in the New Year she sought support from her local Slimming World group in Leighton Buzzard.

“I was so nervous going in that night. I love food and cooking for family and friends and was so worried I would fail in front of new people. The welcome from Mark was the warmest and so reassuring. The support, understanding and positivity in the room was incredible. I was so inspired by the success and determination of others there”

As the weight came off. Alice’s confidence returned to celebrate her 40th Birthday in style. “I’ve celebrated my 40th birthday with a fabulous family party and 2 holidays to Ibiza! I’ve found a new confidence to say ‘yes’ to trying new things and enjoy life so much more”

Alice had lost her confidence and didn't feel like herself in 2023

“Food optimising has been a total refresh of how I view food and how we eat as a family. Nothing is banned, but instead focus is on all the amazing free foods that you can enjoy. The recipes are brilliant- I found new family favourites that are easy to make, make sure everyone is full and happy and still I’ve lost weight”

“I feel like me again. I feel confident, healthy and ready for new challenges. I have felt so empowered by what I’ve achieved and the fact that it is an approach which is sustainable for long term lifestyle changes. I swim more, get extra steps in when I can and enjoy getting out with the children. My new favourite hobby is a good dance around the kitchen!”

Alice feels the weekly group has been pivotal to her success. “I feel privileged to be able to see a group of such lovely people every week. The support and kindness has helped me whenever where have been set backs. We celebrate, support and most importantly laugh together every week.

I only have 6 more lbs to go to target, and have a huge motivation and determination to get there”

