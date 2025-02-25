All Saints chorister to join Westminster Abbey choir

Fraser Elliott, a member of the All Saints choir and a pupil at Leighton Middle School, has been offered a place to sing in the world famous choir at Westminster Abbey. He will be starting at the beginning of March.

Fraser passed a rigorous audition process with flying colours and spent a day at the Abbey choir school where his English and Maths skills were assessed. As he is joining the school a little later than others, he will, however, have to catch up on his Latin, essential for singing church music!

Director of Music at All Saints, Paul Dickens, said: "We are thrilled that Fraser has done so well. The choir will certainly miss him, but this a fantastic opportunity for him.

"We have places for two or three more children aged 7 and over in the All Saints choir. Most of our choristers develop a lifetime passion for music and often go on to full-time careers in music. Do get in touch through the church office and maybe your child can come on our next cathedral trip!

Fraser outside the Westminster Abbey choir school.

"Incidentally, Leighton Buzzard has at least three Westminster Abbey ex-choristers living in the town at the moment. All of them have either directed or been a member of the All Saints choir or played the organ here."