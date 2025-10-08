Art and stamps come together
The hall next to St Barnabas Church proved the ideal venue for artists and stamp collectors to show off their beautifully displayed work. Visitors were impressed by the variety and quality of the artwork and stamp displays, and were able to purchase some items from the collection. Visiting artists and budding artists enjoyed the chance to talk about their work. Some visitors bought along stamps, postcards and collections to be valued by stamp expert Colin Avery.
The two clubs who are both non profit seeking, coming together in one show to give visitors plenty to look at and with refreshments from the hatch they were not in a hurry to leave. As stated this was an inaugural event and it was decided by the committee at their recent meeting to make it an annual show pending on their members approval.
The two clubs would like to thank all visitors to the show for their support and encouragement during the event.