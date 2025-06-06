Bactrian camel calf born at Whipsnade Zoo

A 'chatty’ Bactrian camel calf has been born at Whipsnade Zoo in the heart of Bedfordshire.

The baby boy, who is yet to be named, was born on the 18 May, to first-time mum Orla, and dad Oakley, following a 13-month pregnancy.

Whipsnade Zoo camel keeper Gracie Gee said: “Orla is very protective and attentive of her newborn, constantly reassuring him with murmurs and noises and keeping him nearby at all times, and if you listen carefully, you can hear him ‘talking’ back with squeaks which is very sweet.

“Despite being thought of as grumpy, camels are very nurturing and caring parents, and it's wonderful to see Orla proving to be a natural mum already.”

“The calf seems strong and healthy – he was walking within hours of being born, and visitors will be able to see him getting used to his long, lanky legs as he races around the camels’ vast paddock.”

The fluffy new addition joins his one-year-old half-sister Sally, who was born in April last year, and will live with the conservation Zoo’s herd of five adults. Whipsnade Zoo’s domestic Bactrian camels are an ambassador species for their critically endangered ‘cousins’, the wild camel (Camelus ferus), in Mongolia and China.

“There are as few as 950 wild camels left in the deserts of Mongolia and China, with hunting and water scarcity caused by human-activity largely to blame. Natural predation from the grey wolf, is also putting pressure on the remaining population,” Gracie said.

As part of its ambition to protect the world’s most threatened species, ZSL, the conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo, is supporting conservation efforts in Mongolia, including the Gobi Desert in the south, where it’s believed there are only 450 wild camels.

“ZSL is closely involved in the wild camel project, working with conservation partners to contribute towards to scientific evidence which will inform a management plan for these critically endangered animals,” Gracie continued.

A day out for the whole family and only a short drive or train journey from London, visitors to the UK's largest zoo this summer can see the baby camel and 11,000 other animals across the 600-acre site, whilst helping to support the work of ZSL to protect and restore wildlife.