Campaigners issue national call to plant and protect more trees at parliamentary event hosted by Alex Mayer MP

A coalition of environmental campaigners, businesses, charities, and cross-party parliamentarians joined local MP Alex Mayer in Westminster to urge urgent action to plant and protect more trees right across the country.

The event, hosted by Ms Mayer who chairs Parliament’s Woods and Trees “All-Party Group”, highlighted the vital role of trees in tackling the climate crisis, enhancing public health, and protecting communities from extreme weather.

Speaking at the event, Ms Mayer called for stronger legal protections for ancient and veteran trees, some of which have stood for over 3,000 years. With the recent felling of the iconic 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree still fresh in the public’s mind, she stressed the urgency of safeguarding the UK’s irreplaceable natural heritage.

The event also featured speeches from former BBC Director-General Lord Tony Hall and Minister Baroness Hayman, who is responsible for biosecurity in the Government.

Alex Mayer MP at the Woods and Trees APPG

Discussions focused on ensuring the Government delivers on its pledge to plant millions more trees and to keep them alive while ensuring new woodlands are established in communities across the country, not just in the wealthiest areas.

Ms Mayer also emphasised the role of trees in combating flooding and building climate resilience. She confirmed that her All-Party Group is investigating how trees and other nature-based solutions can protect Bedfordshire and other regions from the worsening impacts of climate change after September’s record rainfall.

Alex Mayer MP said:

“Protecting and restoring our natural environment is a priority for me. Trees and woodlands are essential for public health, biodiversity, and tackling the climate crisis.

“I am proud to work alongside the Woodland Trust and parliamentary colleagues to secure stronger protections for ancient trees and ensure tree planting efforts benefit every community.

“To build climate-resilient communities, my All-Party Group is exploring how we can strengthen local environments by planting more trees, safeguarding existing woodlands, and prioritising nature-based solutions.”