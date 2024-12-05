Campaigners tell local MP Leighton Buzzard Post Office should be kept for community

Postal workers and local residents have met MP Alex Mayer at Leighton Buzzard’s Post Office to discuss the future of the town centre branch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This meeting comes as the branch faces an uncertain future as part of a nationwide review by Post Office bosses bringing into question the future of 115 “Crown Post Offices” - the last remaining sites that are wholly owned by the Post Office.

Ms Mayer praised the postal workers union (the CWU) in their efforts to highlight the essential role of post offices in local communities, and pledged to continue to “make sure local voices are heard” in future discussions with Post Office bosses, and government ministers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Post Office is more than just a place to send parcels or buy stamps. For many people, living locally, it’s a lifeline,” said Ms. Mayer after the meeting. “After recent bank branch closures, Leighton Buzzard Crown Office remains one of the few places for banking services. This is why it is such a bustling branch, frequented by people of all ages from across the town, and it’s why so many constituents are understandably worried about its future.

Alex Mayer MP meetings Post Office staff and CWU representatives

“I have been in touch with Post Office bosses who tell me that that they haven't made any final decisions about any of the directly managed branches, and that they’re consulting with Trade Unions like the CWU about the future of the directly managed branches. This is welcome. I have also spoken to ministers about exploring plans to hand ownership of Crown Post Offices to sub-postmasters.”

Ms Mayer reiterated her calls for the Post Office to carry out a comprehensive equality impact assessment, ensuring the consequences of any potential changes and closures are fully understood.

Ms Mayer added: “The current business model for the Post Office needs reform, but communities like Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding areas depend on these services, and it’s vital we make that case to decision-makers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Post Office’s ‘Strategic Review’ they have suggested transferring all Crown Post Offices into other shops, to postmasters, or if not closing them. A list of the 115 branches under threat across the UK, including Leighton Buzzard Post Office, was revealed last month.