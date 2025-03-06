CHUMS UP - £155K boost for Beds youth mental health

Local MP Alex Mayer has welcomed a £155,000 funding boost for Bedfordshire’s youth mental health services, calling it a "lifeline" for struggling young people.

The funding, part of a £7 million Government investment, will help CHUMS, a Bedfordshire-based mental health and emotional wellbeing service, to continue running its Early Intervention Hub providing drop-ins, consultations, workshops, therapeutic groups and 1-1 support free for 11- to 25-year-olds.

From worries about friendships, school and exam stress to feeling low and demotivated, the hub offers a vital safety net to stop problems from escalating for local young people.

Across the country, 24 mental health hubs like CHUMS will receive funding to deliver 10,000 extra support sessions, including counselling, therapy, and group support. Current NHS data shows that one in five children and young people experience a common mental health problem such as anxiety or depression.

Dawn Hewitt, Chief Executive of CHUMS, said:

"We are thrilled and delighted that CHUMS has secured another year of funding for the DHSC Early Support Hub. This will enable us to continue delivering vital mental health and wellbeing support for children and young people aged 11-25 in our community.

“The Early Support Hub is making a real difference to the lives of those most in need across Luton and Bedfordshire. We are very proud to be awarded this funding and grateful to the DHSC for prioritising children and young people’s mental health."

Since inception in March 2024 the CHUMS Early Intervention Hub has delivered 723 clinical intervention sessions for local youngsters.

Local MP, Alex Mayer, added: "This investment in CHUMS is good news for young people in Bedfordshire. Access to mental health support at an early stage can be life-changing, and I am pleased to see the Government recognising the importance of these services.

“This funding will ensure that more young people can get the help they need, when they need it."