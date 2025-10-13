Collaboration delivers for local charities

Rotary President Chris Roberts, LPR Chairman Nick Pinder & Town Mayor David Bligh celebrate the collaboration.

A collaboration between Rotary, Leighton Park Rangers and the Town Mayor has delivered a boost to five local charities and once again highlighted the community benefit of the Rotary May Day Fayre.

This years Rotary May Day Fayre saw a unique fundraiser from Leighton Park Rangers FC who put together a 24 hour marathon football match to raise much needed funds for their club. However they didn’t stop there, agreeing to earmark a £1,000 for other local causes and to work with Rotary and Town Mayor David Bligh to identify the recipients. On behalf of the three entities it was recently Rotary’s pleasure to pass on the sum of £200 to the five identified charities, Reclaim Life, Hospice at Home, Freddie & Friends, MacMillan Cancer Support and the MS Society.

A Rotary spokesperson said: "It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the Town Mayor & the fantastic folks at Leighton Park Rangers in order to support five very worthy local causes. It does demonstrate the power of collaboration and the community impact of the Rotary May Day Fayre. Rotary sends its congratulations to Leighton Park Rangers and applauds their dedication in playing football for 24hours in aid of charity."