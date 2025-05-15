Council apologies over breach of data protection at Leighton Buzzard Tidy Tip

Concerns have been raised over a breach of personal data by staff at Leighton Buzzard Tidy Tip.

The issue came to light after a resident used Central Beds Council's newly introduced online booking system to visit the Tidy Tip.

The printed receipt featured phone number, home and email address and car registration number, which was verified by staff on arrival at the centre in Shenley Hill Road.

After it was checked, the resident asked for the receipt to be returned to protect personal data, but claimed this was refused.

They later contacted the council to raise concerns and were told the matter would be investigated.

After further contact the resident was told the receipt could not be returned as it had probably been destroyed.

A concerned neighbour who contacted the LBO, said: “Is that bit of paper, along with many other residents’ data on it, floating about the tip for anyone to get information from?”

A council spokesperson said: “We have investigated the matter raised about a visit to the Leighton Buzzard Tidy Tip. The site supervisor has confirmed that any documentation containing personal information, such as printed booking confirmations, was securely destroyed after verification at the site gate.

“After checking it, the operative should have returned the printed receipt to the resident. We apologise that this did not happen. The operative has since been reminded of the correct procedure to ensure this does not recur.

“We take data protection seriously and will continue to monitor procedures at the site to ensure compliance with GDPR and our own privacy standards.”

