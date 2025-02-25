Crime crackdown – off-road bikes to be seized as new Bill introduced

Those causing chaos on off-road bikes could have them seized without warning under new crime-fighting powers set to be introduced in Parliament today (Tuesday 25 February).

The Crime and Policing Bill, which local MP Alex Mayer says she will be voting for, will see police given powers to confiscate dangerous off-road vehicles immediately, whereas now they need to give a warning first.

Ms Mayer welcomed the move, saying: “This is a clear and decisive change - one strike and the bike is gone. If someone is using these bikes in a threatening or dangerous way that disturbs the community, it’s only right that the police should be able to seize them on the spot.”

The danger posed by off-road bikes has become a growing concern locally, where Ms Mayer says many residents are living in fear. She highlighted reports from constituents describing masked riders weaving through pedestrians on Dunstable High Street and reckless riding in areas such as Royce Close near Dunstable Downs.

Alongside the crackdown on off-road bikes, the Bill introduces over 50 new crime-fighting measures, targeting issues such as knife crime, car theft, and the surge in shoplifting backed by 13,000 extra neighbourhood police officers to help keep towns in check. It follows news that Bedfordshire Police’s budget will rise to £167 million to strengthen local policing and make high streets safer.

Alex Mayer MP said: "Many residents tell me they are fed up with off-road bikes tearing through parks, street racing, and the shocking rise in shoplifting.

"This Bill is about restoring law and order, giving police the powers they need, and making our town centres and neighbourhoods safer. After 14 years of decline, reversing this trend will take time, but with these new policing powers and a funding boost for Bedfordshire Police, we are taking the first vital steps.”

Ms Mayer reaffirmed her commitment to working with Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard to push for more resources for the region.

If MPs vote for the measures they are expected to become law by the end of the year.