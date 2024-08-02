Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard sub-postmasters urged to help Horizon Inquiry
and live on Freeview channel 276
This will form crucial evidence for the independent Inquiry into the Horizon scandal - the largest miscarriage of justice in British legal history which saw the wrongful conviction of 900 sub-postmasters and sub-mistresses.
Every sub-postmaster in the area is being asked by Yougov about their experience working for the Post Office and, for those caught up in the Horizon Scandal, about dealing with its in-house compensation scheme, which has been widely criticised.
Responses to the two surveys will be anonymous and presented as evidence during the Inquiry’s final phase and inform Chair Sir Wyn Williams’ findings and recommendations.
Alex Mayer MP said: “The Horizon Scandal has affected communities right across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, and the impact continues to be felt today.
“I encourage anyone who has received these surveys to share their experiences and contribute to this important research so we can help the Inquiry to make sure lessons are learned, and justice is done.
“I also hope the Government’s new compensation scheme provides some relief to post-masters caught up in the Horizon Scandal who have waited far too long to get back the money which was taken away from them, and which is rightfully theirs. To check if you’re eligible, head to www.gov.uk/horizon-convictions-redress-scheme.”
Announcing the survey, Sir Wyn Williams said: “Human stories are at the heart of this Inquiry. As will be obvious by now, and as I have said from time to time, I have been deeply affected by the accounts of hardship and suffering endured by many.
“I urge all those who are contacted to complete the surveys, and I offer my heartfelt thanks now to all those who take the time and trouble to do so.”
Those eligible to take part in the surveys have been contacted via email. Respondents can respond online, or over the phone for those who need reasonable adjustments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.