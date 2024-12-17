Faith Matters December 2024

Stories are very important to us. They not only entertain, but they also remind us of what we cherish, or fear, or hope for. Myths and legends carry our memories and values and even help shape our futures.

Birth stories, and myths and legends of beginnings have a special place in our hearts; especially after hard times, catastrophes, failures or wars. Christmas and New Year are seasons in which such stories are central.

The birth of a baby in a country under foreign occupation, to a people waiting and hoping for liberation speaks strongly to all oppressed peoples. The possibility of a new beginning, a fresh start in life, touches the hearts of those who long for forgiveness and redemption.

Different stories, or alternative versions of the same story, can have the same effects. Storytellers sometimes embellish the details to give a heightened effect. This makes a greater contrast between despair and joy, between now and the future. The truth of the story or myth lies in its impact on us, not necessarily in its historical accuracy.

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together

So, we can enjoy the drama of the baby lying in a cattle feeding trough, the simple wonder of the shepherds and the star guiding the magi. We can catch the joy and hope the story has brought to generations past and share the wonder that a birth brings today.

Just one note of caution. There is power in myths and legends and that power can be used for different purposes. Beware those who claim to be saviours. Be careful when there are promises to make things new. There are false prophets and fake messiahs. Listen and watch with discernment for the truth. Take heed to the sources of wisdom that you trust.

The stories we cherish and tell over and over again, are what make us who we are. Enjoy the hearing again of births and look forward with hope to new possibilities as we move through Christmas and the New Year.