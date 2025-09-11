Faith Matters: Local churches unite to offer joy, hope, and love in changing community

Churches Together offer a welcome to all of Joy, hope, peace and love.

The buildings are a visible presence of faith. But it is the people who are the Church; the members who are a living witness to faith. They stand for justice and peace for everyone, and champion the virtues of love and kindness. The cross is our symbol of joy, hope, peace and love offered for all. These words are the theme of the Christmas Tree festival this year.

This is a time when the witness to these virtues by Christians and all people of faith need to be seen and heard. Thankfully, there is a renewed sense that churches should work more closely together. Leaders of the various congregations in the town are meeting together and are searching for new ways in which to show unity and offer service.

In addition to ongoing support for bereavement and preparation for marriage, there have been activities for young people in the summer holidays. There are regular meals which not only provide food but also give opportunities to meet other people and counteract loneliness.

Plans for the winter and into the new year will be considered at the Annual General Meeting of Leighton Linslade Churches Together to be held at St Barnabas Church in Linslade on Tuesday 21st October at 7.30pm. A new team of Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary and Treasurer will be elected. Discussion of closer liaison with the Town Council will be on the agenda; as will be initiatives to show the churches presence on market days and town festivals.

Our town continues to change, with many new homes being built and people of all faiths and none arriving. But we all need to experience a welcome, to find friendship, and to feel we belong. The churches, both people and buildings, are here to offer joy, hope, peace and love to everyone.