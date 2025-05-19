Faith Matters May 2025: Leighton Linslade Churches Together

Faith, hope and optimism. A friend reminded me of a report in the press which offers faith, hope and optimism for the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of puppeteers are drawing attention to climate change by making life sized puppets from sustainable materials and are taking them from central Africa to the Arctic Circle. But this is not just another demonstration. They plan to stop in each country they pass through to hold workshops. They will train others in making puppets. They will also help to encourage local demonstrations before moving on to the next country. This is faith in action, hope which makes a difference and the kind of optimism which does not just say ‘It will be alright’, but that demands courage for adventurous living.

It often seems there are only bad news stories. But if we listen carefully and look closely there are many such stories of good news. Such as the new Pope who looks set to carry on his predecessor’s plan to include more of the faithful in determining the future of the church. He will stand for peace and inclusion in contrast to many other world leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival of Pentecost is coming soon when we are reminded of the story of the friends of Jesus being inspired and encouraged to speak with confidence in the Spirit. The death of their teacher seemed to bring an end to their hopes, but they found renewed confidence.

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together

We need stories like these to remind us to be faithful even if we will not see the outcome of our actions. Stories of hope are necessary because we do not yet see the world we desire. And stories that create optimism, tempered with realism, are needed to help keep us going. Sharing stories of faith with others imaginatively and creatively, can inspire a sense of optimism and hope.