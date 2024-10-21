Faith Matters October 2024: Leighton Linslade Churches Together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Faith and War. Do faiths cause wars, or do they make for peace?

It is often thought that religions lead to wars. It seems the histories of Northern Ireland or Israel/ Palestine for example, are all about conflicts rooted in religion. The clashes between Muslims and Hindus or Jews, or between different traditions of Christianity appear to be proof that faith acts as a source of division and conflict.

Yet each of these faiths have at their core a commitment to compassion and peace. And for the vast majority of people who live by their faith living peacefully with their neighbours is normal.

It is true that there is a tendency for faith groups to live around their own centres of worship - synagogue, mosque, gurdwara, church etc. and this can lead to separated communities.

Terry Oakley - Leighton-Linslade Churches Together

Tensions and hostility do erupt from time to time. But this is often due to non-religious factors, such as politics, economics, or the forces of change. Then extremists of any or all faiths can stir up fears and hatred of those who are different. Politicians also use these fears to make scapegoats of minorities. Pogroms of Jews or Christian or any faith minorities stain the history of our country as well as others.

It seems very odd that the followers of Jesus, who refused violence, should take up arms in the name of Christianity and even argue for ‘a just war’. There are, however, historic peace Churches which have refused to go this route. And behind the headlines of the wars in the past and happening at present, there are faithful believers who are quietly working for peace. Then when the wars are over they seek to find ways of reconciling groups still feeling hurt or believing that justice has not been done. In fact there have been regular gatherings of world faiths which demonstrate the universal search for peace and tolerance.

“Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God.”