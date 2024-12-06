Festive food drive hailed by local MP

Generous Leighton Buzzard shoppers have been thanked for supporting families in need this Christmas by local MP Alex Mayer.

Ms Mayer visited Tescos in Vimy Road during their FareShare organised “Winter Food Collection.” FareShare is the UK's biggest surplus food redistribution charity.

During her visit to the store, Ms. Mayer spoke to Leighton Linslade Helpers volunteer Mick Sane about how the food collected at Tescos and elsewhere is urgently needed locally - as well as hearing about their other initiatives such as the Community Fridge.

Tesco Store Manager Olly Gibbons explained to the MP that customers donate food all year round but that they are being especially generous this festive season which is creating a real boost to foodbank stocks.

Alex Mayer MP at Leighton Buzzard Tescos

Last year, the national Winter Food Collection contributed more than 2 million meals to families across the country.

Speaking at the festive food drive, Ms. Mayer said: “Thank you to all the generous shoppers putting an extra tin, packet or bottle into your basket to support people in need. Winter is often the busiest time for food banks and you are helping people in real need.”