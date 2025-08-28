Flitwick Leisure Centre aims to win another top award

Flitwick Leisure Centre is again in the running for a prestigious national honour after being selected as a finalist in the ukactive Awards.

The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, has been shortlisted in the ‘Regional Public Club/Centre of the Year – London’ category and will also be considered for ‘Outstanding Club/Centre of the Year’, a national award.

The site won the London regional category in 2024 and will be looking to repeat that feat.

Flitwick Leisure Centre’s state-of-the-art facilities include two swimming pools, a 160-station gym, group exercise studios, a four-court sports hall, two squash courts and two outdoor 3G football pitches, as well as a café.

The ukactive Awards celebrate the best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness. A not-for-profit body, ukactive comprises members and partners from across the active lifestyle sector.

The ukactive Awards received a record number of entries from across the sector in 2025, highlighting the achievements of those shortlisted.

Finalists will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will undergo further assessments including a mystery shop and digital review.

The regional winners and national champion will be announced at a gala dinner at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Thursday, October 30.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted for the ukactive Awards and this reflects the hard work and dedication the site team has put in over the past year. They have done a fantastic job.

“To be selected as a finalist is an achievement in itself and we’d like to thank all our members for their ongoing support. We look forward to October’s awards ceremony and in the meantime will continue to focus on getting the local community active.”

Councillor Steve Watkins, Executive Member for Leisure at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “I am thrilled that Flitwick Leisure Centre has been shortlisted yet again in the ukactive awards for this year. It’s a fantastic facility we have in Flitwick and I’m proud that it is being recognised regionally.

“In Central Bedfordshire, we are investing millions of pounds into our leisure facilities – with Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre opening its doors earlier this year and Leighton Leisure and Community Centre on track to open next summer.”