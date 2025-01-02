Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Being told she had high cholesterol and would need to go on statins was enough to force Loretta to take action. She’s now starting the New Year four stones lighter, happier, healthier and fitter – after finding a new love of running too!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loretta French, a 56-year-old Account Manager from Leighton Buzzard was scared to learn after a routine blood test that she would need to go on statins for high cholesterol. “I was forced to take the prescription but I put it in the drawer and decided to try Slimming World to change things first.”

Feeling “sluggish and out of breath” Lorna went along early 2023 determined to make changes. Her job means she is often “sat at a desk all day” and like many offices there’s always the temptation of cakes and treats when people bring things into the office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I was about to go on holiday and people said to wait and to join Slimming World when I came back from being away but I thought there is always an excuse and I didn't want to make another one. Seeing others had done so well and learning about all the free food totally inspired me.

Loretta pictured before and after her weight loss

“Its been brilliant, the choices and the recipes are amazing. I actually found a love of cooking again” Approaching her final target and now 4 stones lighter, Loretta feels excited for the future as she knows her “mindset about food has changed.”

Before breakfast would have been pastries, lunch was often a thick tiger bread sandwich with snacks or cakes in the office and big bag of crisps followed by a take-away curry or similar for dinner.

Now breakfast is often fresh fruit and yoghurt, Lunch is a wholemeal sandwich with lighter crisps and often dinner is still a big curry, but made at home with one of the easy recipes from Slimming World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraged to move more, Loretta decided to download couch to 5k as part of her ‘Body Magic’ awards, Slimming World's activity programme which works hand in hand with their healthy eating plan.

Loretta has found a new love of running after losing 4 stones

She soon found a love of running. Loretta explained: “I could not run for 30 seconds before and have now joined a running club and run three or four times a week and have completed a half marathon! I feel happier and healthier, I feel so proud of what I've achieved…. running is now a huge part of my life!”

Loretta has found the weekly group support so useful and helpful too. “We share meal pictures and recipes and give each other pep talks and support – we socialise occasionally too!”

If anyone is looking for support with their weight loss then you can find your nearest groups and consultants at www.slimmingworld.co.uk