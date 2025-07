Hollyoaks actor asks public to donate to take a child who has escaped abuse, on a day trip to the seaside

Malique Thompson-Dwyer, who is an Ambassador for the Bedfordshire-based charity, KidsOut, that supports some of the most vulnerable young people in the UK, said he is passionate about making a difference to the children, many who have experienced emotional, violent, or sexual abuse.

The actor, who took part in ITV’s “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here,” was brought up in a single-parent household where he and his brother and sister, shared their childhood with foster children, many of whom had been victims of emotional, violent, and/or sexual abuse. Now, as a father to two little girls, he has joined a national children’s charity as Ambassador.

Malique said, “Recently, a friend of my family took his life by suicide, who too had been the victim of abuse as a child. He had spent years battling substance abuse. He would spend a lot of time with us growing up. He wouldn’t talk about it but my mum knew and tried to be there for him. When he died, we were in shock. He was so young

When a friend of mine introduced me to a charity that support children who have experienced domestic abuse and live in women’s refuges, I wanted to help. I had no idea until I started looking into it, just how many children are affected each year. It’s thousands. For some children I know that without the right help, these children will be impacted right through their adult lives – as I know from the loss of my friend.

Malique Thompson-Dwyer, from Channel 4's, Hollyoaks

Now as a father, I can see why my mum was and still is, like she is, rescuing every injured animal she comes across, and trying to rescue children too. It’s the want to help the helpless. So, when I was offered the opportunity to become an ambassador for KidsOut, I immediately said yes. And my mum, who is a trained counsellor is now involved too. She’s been incredible.

One of the things I have learned is that often the mothers will find a window of opportunity to flee and then they just grab the children and run. More often than not they won’t have time to take anything with them either, so they turn up at a refuge, often miles away, with nothing. They then often live in the refuges for months, even a year or more. With so few refuges and so many women and children, many families will have to share one room. So, these children have left their friends, other family members, their homes, school, maybe pets, and whilst yes, thankfully and importantly they are now safe from abuse, even so, their lives have been blown apart.

The charity provides every child in a refuge with brand new toys, new toys at Christmas, and take them out for day trips. They also support thousands of other disadvantaged children, including some with life-limiting illnesses or disabilities. The trips they take the children on include ones to the cinema or zoo, or ten-pin bowling. As part of my role for the charity, I am helping to raise funds to organise day trips to the seaside for them, to include transport, and a lunch or a picnic. I want to use my platform to raise awareness of these forgotten victims of domestic abuse, and I hope people will help me help as many children as I can.”

A spokesperson for KidsOut said. “We are delighted that Malique has taken this role on. He is so passionate about making it a success. Both he and his mother have already organised a fabulous day out for the children. We know how hard it is for mums living in refuges as they don’t have much money. The children see other children going out for a fun day and yet they often don’t even have a garden to play in, it’s so sad. Sad for the mums as well as the children. The public can help by going to our shop where you can buy a child a day out from as little as £10. You can never imagine how much these experiences means to the children we support. ”

To donate go to: www.kidsout.org.uk Giving Tree Shop