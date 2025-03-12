International Photographic Competition

On Wednesday February 26, the United Kingdom judging of the sixteenth Two Hemispheres International Competition took place in Leighton Buzzard.

This is an annual bilateral photographic competition between Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club and Camberwell Camera Club in Melbourne, Australia.

The competition is an “open” competition (with no set subject). Each club enters 30 Projected Digital Images and these are all judged in both Leighton Buzzard and Australia. All the scores are then aggregated to determine the winning club.

The United Kingdom judge was David Hipperson from Park Street Camera Club (at Bricket Wood), an experienced photographer and a CACC judge since 2012.

Heron- Surprise by Terry Godber ARPS

The Australian judging also took place in February but the results were not revealed until 10 March. After the totting up, Camberwell scored 922 marks to our 914 marks and are therefore this year’s winners.

Since the competition started in 2009, Leighton Buzzard have won six times, Camberwell have now won nine times, and there has been one dead heat.

The scores and comments of the two judges will be published on the Leighton Buzzard club website.

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.