Kam's unforgettable night at inclusive circus show celebrates the power of accessible entertainment

It was a night to remember for Kam, who lives with learning disabilities, Down’s syndrome, and dementia. With the support of his dedicated Short Breaks Shared Lives carers , Helen and Dyan from Ategi in Central Bedfordshire, Kam experienced the magic of Come Alive! The immersive circus show inspired by The Greatest Showman — an experience tailor-made to be fully accessible and unforgettable.

Dressed as the Greatest Showman himself, Kam arrived in style in a stretch limousine and quickly became the star of the queue, posing for photos before being warmly welcomed by the venue’s access team. Once inside, he explored backstage setups, met cast members, and took his ringside seat — where he was able to interact with the performers throughout the show.

At the end of the night, Kam received a once-in-a-lifetime moment: he was invited on stage by the Greatest Showman to take not one, but two bows — receiving a standing ovation from both the audience and the cast.

Helen and Dyan have been supporting Kam as Short Breaks Shared Lives carers for over 25 years, offering him respite care that provides new experiences while giving ongoing support to his family. Their long-term relationship with Kam allows them to create meaningful moments tailored to his needs and interests — particularly important now that Kam is also living with dementia.

Kam, dressed as the Greatest Showman, with his Shared Lives carer, Helen.

This special evening is now being preserved in a memory book being created by Helen and Dyan, so Kam can revisit the joy and pride of the evening again and again.

The Power of Inclusive Events

Events like Come Alive! demonstrate the life-changing impact of inclusive theatre and accessible entertainment. Designed to welcome guests of all abilities, these performances ensure that everyone — regardless of disability — can feel part of the magic.

Inclusive events not only provide opportunities for fun and engagement, but they also foster dignity, belonging, and connection. For people living with complex needs, such moments can spark joy, stimulate memories, and create lasting impressions — especially when supported by caring individuals who understand how to make every moment count.