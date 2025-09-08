Keep calm! Rotary 'Yes We Can' Hockey is back

Warming up before training
The sun was shining and the Yes We Can Hockey players enthusiastically returned to training ahead of the new season.

It was all smiles and laughter on Sunday as the Yes We Can Hockey players returned to training.

Rotary are extremely grateful for the partnership with Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club, it allows for one of the very few disability hockey sessions in the county and further cements Leighton Linslade as a centre of excellence for disability sports.

A particularly thank you goes to Josh and the other coaches who give up their time to run these fantastic sessions.

If your interested or know anyone who might be interested in participating in these sessions or indeed other disability sports just contact Sandra at [email protected]

