LB's 12-year-old Wylie takes The Voice France by storm in her adopted home

By Ed Pownall
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 13:49 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 13:52 BST
Wylie originally from Leighton Buzzard on The Voice Kids (FR)placeholder image
Wylie originally from Leighton Buzzard on The Voice Kids (FR)
Leighton Buzzard's Wylie Pym moved to France from the UK four years ago.

Her audition blew all four judges away, has garnered over 270,000 views and had all four ‘on the turn’.

She grew up in a village near Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire to Anglo-Welsh parentage and her favourite singer is Amy Winehouse but she chose Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club for her debut on The Voice Kids (FR).

Wylie’s audition featured in the first episode of The Voice Kids in France on TF1 on Saturday (August 30).

She selected to go in Santa’s group, the French/American judge and female artist and her next appearance will be in 10 days on TF1.

People can follow her journey on Instagram and TikTok @wylie_thevoicekids11.

