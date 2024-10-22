Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was delight at Cedars Day Nursery in Leighton Buzzard as children and colleagues enjoyed celebrations and prize giveaways to mark 35 years of Childbase Partnership.

Following a company-wide competition to win ‘once in a lifetime’ getaways and gifts to commemorate the birthday, Cedars Nursery Practitioner; Natasha Jovic, was thrilled to be informed that she was the winner of one of the five trips, and would be jetting off to Scotland for an all-expenses-paid break with spending money, whilst other colleagues at the setting also won beauty boxes, cheese hampers, Hotel Chocolat gifts and more in the prize draw.

As part of the festivities, colleagues and families took part in a ‘35k Step Challenge’ throughout September to help raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation, with Cedars and 43 other Childbase Partnership settings raising a total of £36,600.00 throughout the month for the cause, which the company is supporting as their ‘Charity of the Year’.

Meanwhile, pre-schoolers enjoyed immersing themselves in all the milestone occasion had to offer, taking part in celebration lunches, ‘35’ themed arts and crafts, dancing and party games in the nursery, which was specially decorated with balloons and bunting.

Cedars Nursery Practitioner, Natasha Jovic

Over the years, Cedars has helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for worthy causes including CRUK, Mind and Bliss, contributing to the 3.5 million plus figure raised by Childbase for charity, as well as being the proud holders of a host of accolades, including the prestigious Green Flag with Distinction from Eco-Schools for their environmental efforts.

Cedars Nursery Practitioner, Natasha Jovic explained;

“I am so happy to have won the trip to Scotland, this is the one I really wanted to win! I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity given by Childbase and am so looking forward to spending time there exploring. I’ve never been before and can’t wait to go to the castles and Christmas markets.”

Cedars Deputy Manager, Amy Lawman said;

“We had a brilliant time celebrating 35 years of Childbase Partnership and are over the moon for Natasha to be going on this trip as she is so deserving. We are so grateful to our amazing nursery families who put their trust in us and show such generosity to the charities and community ventures we support. We can’t wait to see what the next 35 years hold.”

Childbase Partnership is an employee-owned company with 44 day nurseries across England, and was this year ranked Number 1 for care and education in the prestigious Nursery World league tables. Throughout 2024 the company is supporting the ‘British Heart Foundation’ as their ‘Charity of the Year’, with a focus on congenital heart disease.