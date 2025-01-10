Leighton Buzzard NWR to launch new group

an Kelly and Heather de Lacey with an Antony Gormley statue on Formby Beach during a NWR trip.

Leighton Buzzard NWR women’s group has become so successful that it plans to launch a second group to serve the town and surrounding villages.

“We’ve probably reached the maximum number for the type of activities we organise, but we don’t want to turn anybody away,” says Jan Kelly, local organiser of Leighton Buzzard 1 NWR.

Covid had a disastrous effect on the membership of many organisations. But not the NWR, which stands for National Women’s Register. More and more members have continued to join the group which has been running for 50 years.

NWR encourages women to take part in informal discussions and other social activities to promote friendship, self-education, and confidence. Most of the membership is aged 50 plus.

The new NWR group (Leighton Buzzard 2) will hold its first meeting in the town centre on January 23. More than 10 women have already said they’re interested in joining.

If anyone would like more information about NWR, or would like to go to the first meeting, please contact Heather de Lacey at [email protected]