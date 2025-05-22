Leighton Buzzard photographer Sally Kitchingman wins Creative Vision Trophy

On Wednesday May 21 Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club held its inaugural Creative Vision Competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a new annual internal competition sponsored by past-Chairman Mike Kitchingman ARPS, who has also provided the trophy.

While the theme of the competition will change each year it will always adhere to the same precepts – creative photography embracing visual art – and images will be assessed for originality of concept and faithfulness to the theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme for 2025 was “low-key minimalist”. The Programme Notes added that “This can be a still life or portrait, a landscape, an abstract, ICM, multiple exposure, monochrome, or colour, but remember … the subject is secondary to the concept. Be aware of negative space, placement of subject and directionality within the frame.”

Window Light by Sally Kitchingman LRPS

The competition permitted both prints and projected images.

Entries included still lifes and close-ups, landscapes and seascapes, architectural details, shadows, colour and monochrome, and more.

Our independent judge for the competition was Kathy Chantler ARPS from Imagez Camera Club (Weston Turville).She is immediate past-Chairman of the Chilterns Association of Camera Clubs and a very experienced photographer and CACC judge.

After some detailed critiques and thoughtful deliberations, Kathy determined that first place – and the Creative Vision Trophy – went to Sally Kitchingman LRPS for her evocative print of “Window Light”. Tricia Meers LRPS was runner-up with her stark projected image “Honesty Skeleton”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honesty Skeleton by Tricia Meers LRPS

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.