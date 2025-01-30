Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club competition

By Patrick Linford
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 10:53 BST
Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club ran their fourth internal league competition of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday January 29. The set subject, for both prints and projected images, was “Parallel Lines”.

The Programme notes added “Create or use parallel lines as the main compositional feature of your image. Your parallel lines can be actual or perceived, straight, curved or receding.”

All sorts of parallel lines were displayed in the submitted images. They were derived from architecture (old and new), grills, escalators, stairs and steps, railway lines, floors, paintwork, girders, tyre tracks, and more – including abstract.

Our independent judge for the competition was Jonathan Vaines LRPS CPAGB AFIAP, a member of the London Salon and a very experienced judge of club and inter-club competitions.

Salford Quay West Building by Mike Kitchingman ARPSSalford Quay West Building by Mike Kitchingman ARPS
Salford Quay West Building by Mike Kitchingman ARPS

The top performers were Mike Kitchingman ARPS, Tricia Meers LRPS and David Manning ARPS (prints) and Martin Wood, Patrick Linford and Paul Needham (projected images).

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.

