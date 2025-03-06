Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club's talk on low light photography

On Wednesday March 5 Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club welcomed back Peter Greenway CPAGB LRPS to tell us how he approaches low light and night photography.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Oxfordshire, Peter is an award-winning photographer as well as an accredited volunteer photographer for the National Trust (which allows him to wander around historical properties and gardens). He has wide-ranging photographic interests including floral, city, seascapes and landscapes, travel, food, historical, quirky, and of course low light and night photography.

Starting photographically at the point of twilight and moving into darkness, Peter’s talk – “Seaside & City Lights, Camera, Fairground Action & Fireworks!” – was a wander through low light, long exposure, and night photography. And it was stuffed full of helpful information and tips and generously illustrated with his marvellous images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along the way Peter showed us how he took his evening and night-time pictures of the seaside, city lights, light trails, fairgrounds, and firework displays. He told us how to plan such photoshoots and how to achieve the best pictures. This included guidance about lenses, camera settings, and where best to focus, as well as some tricks of the trade. And he also warned us about potential pitfalls and technical issues.

Fairground Ride by Peter Greenway CPAGB LRPS

Peter is a well-practiced speaker with a diverse portfolio of impressively dramatic images. This was a most instructive and entertaining evening.

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.