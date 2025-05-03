Leighton Buzzard Ramblers celebrate National Walking Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every month is a walking month with Leighton Buzzard Ramblers, your local walking group. On May 1 we enjoyed a wonderful six-mile walk from Swanbourne, heading out to Mursley and Drayton Parslow across beautiful farmland and shady lanes. The bluebells are a sight to behold at the moment and the countryside is green and lush.

Not only are we celebrating National Walking Month, but this year Leighton Buzzard Ramblers are celebrating their 40th anniversary year.

We have a walk for all abilities, including our popular wellbeing walks and this month also sees the return of our popular summer evening pub walks every Wednesday, a perfect introduction to our group.

We are a super friendly group and enjoy a very active social programme so you can be assured of a very warm welcome. Full details of our walks programme and further information about our group can be found on our website: www.lbramblers.org.uk. We look forward to seeing you!