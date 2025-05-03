Leighton Buzzard Ramblers celebrate National Walking Month
Not only are we celebrating National Walking Month, but this year Leighton Buzzard Ramblers are celebrating their 40th anniversary year.
We have a walk for all abilities, including our popular wellbeing walks and this month also sees the return of our popular summer evening pub walks every Wednesday, a perfect introduction to our group.
We are a super friendly group and enjoy a very active social programme so you can be assured of a very warm welcome. Full details of our walks programme and further information about our group can be found on our website: www.lbramblers.org.uk. We look forward to seeing you!