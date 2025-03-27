Leighton Buzzard schools team up to help keep town clean

Children from Heathwood Lower School and Dovery Academy cooperated to clean up their community last weekend with a litter pick as part of The Great British Spring Clean

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children met at their respective school sites where they picked up litter in the grounds and then cleared their local pathways as they made their way to Adams Bottom park where they collected more litter and then enjoyed playing in the clean park!

This is the first joint activity between the two schools who both have active Eco Schools Committees run by the children, engaging them in their environment and allowing them to get involved in actively protecting it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher of Heathwood Lower School, Mrs Jackie Wright said: “It was such a fun morning! As well as the satisfaction of cleaning up the environment, the children really enjoyed being outside, active and giving something back.”

Picking litter at the park

Headteacher of Dovery Academy Mrs Sarah Cavander said: “The Eco schools programme is important in inspiring environmental change and producing new generations of sustainably minded and environmentally conscious people”

The Great British Spring Clean runs from 21 March to 6 April so why not get out and help pick litter too! Litter picking is a simple action that anyone can do to make an immediate and visible difference to the environment where we live, work and play.