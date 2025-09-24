Leighton Buzzard's Wylie Pym in final eight singing in French on The Voice (France)

Buzzard's Wylie Pym in final 8 of The Voice Kids in France

Wylie Pym moved to France from the UK four years ago and her first audition, a cover of Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club gave her the choice of all four judges.

Last weekend she changed tack singing ‘Chanter Pour Ceux…’, a Michel Berger classic, which once again wowed both the judges and the audience alike. The full title means; A Song For Those Who Are Far From Home

As a result she is now into the final eight and hopes to make the final four on TF1 (like BBC in the UK) on Saturday.

She grew up in a village near Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire and has her sights set on winning the competition.

She explains: “Its been a crazy ride so far and hopefully we can go all the way but I am thrilled to have got this far. I owe huge thanks to Santa and the whole crew who have made everything so seamless. Fingers crossed we can get there!”

She selected to go in Santa’s group, the French/American judge. The final will be screened on TF1 on Saturday, October 4, 8.10pm GMT. People can follow her journey on Instagram and TikTok @wylie_thevoicekids11.