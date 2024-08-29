Leighton Linslade Open Gardens present large donations to two local charities.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Leighton Linslade Open Gardens recently attended Astral Park Community Centre to present a pair of large cheques to this year’s chosen local charities, Hospice at Home Volunteers and Tibbs Dementia Foundation. Sharing in the cheque presentation were some of the service-users from Tibbs’ activities group, which is held at the community centre twice a month.

Leighton Linslade Open Gardens held their very successful open gardens in June and July. The two open garden days raised an impressive £2,800, which was split equally between the two charities.

Caroline Connew from the scheme said: "It was a pleasure to hand over cheques for £1,400 each to Tibbs Dementia Foundation and Hospice at Home Volunteers. This money was raised from our gardeners who kindly opened their gardens to the public for this year’s open gardens fundraising event."

Tibbs Dementia Foundation is an award-winning Bedfordshire charity which offers social activities and emotional support to those affected by dementia or memory loss, whether that be the person with the condition or their family carer.

Cheque handover at Astral Park Community Centre.

Sarah Russell, the CEO of the charity, is delighted to receive their share of the funds: "We are so grateful for the support of the Open Gardens team. The funds they raised will make a significant contribution to the support we offer to families in the Leighton Buzzard area to continue to live as well as possible with dementia, and to access services and activities to help them enjoy new experiences and opportunities."

Hospice at Home Volunteers is a voluntary organisation covering both Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable, providing practical, social, and emotional support to people with a terminal or life-limiting illness.

Sophie Gilleard, Promotion and Fundraising Organiser at the charity, is equally pleased with their share of the proceeds.

She said: "Hospice at Home Volunteers were so thrilled to be picked by Leighton Linslade Open Gardens as one of their charities this year. We are lucky to have a large group of volunteers who give up their time to keep the charity running, and the money raised goes such a long way to help us to continue this fantastic and life changing service to people when they really need it."

Leighton Linslade Open Gardens will return next year with another portfolio of beautiful gardens to visit

For more information about the Open Gardens scheme, visit www.opengardens.co.uk/open_gardens_in_bedfordshire.php

To ask for help from Hospice at Home Volunteers visit www.hospiceathomevolunteers.org.uk

Information about Tibbs Dementia Foundation can be found at www.tibbsdementia.co.uk