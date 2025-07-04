Leighton-Linslade Town Council community grants available now

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is pleased to announce that following the allocation of several community grants for 2025-2026, there are still some funds remaining and applications are welcome from local community organisations.

General Grants

Your organisation could be eligible for grant aid of up to £500 for specific projects provided your group meets the following criteria:

  • has not already received a grant from the Town Council for 2025-2026
  • is a not-for-profit group
  • can use the grant within one year on a specific project (not day-to-day running costs)
  • has aims and objectives that are clear and well defined and are a real benefit to the community of Leighton-Linslade
  • has a bank or building society account with at least two joint signatories
  • has a constitution or set of rules
  • has annual accounts or a statement of income and expenditure
  • has a clear financial need
  • has an awareness of the effect of the project on the environment.
Grants Availableplaceholder image
Grants Available

Start-Up Grants

Grants of up to £250 are also available for start-up groups. We will need to know:

  • why you want to start the group and how it will be continued
  • how much support you have from people wanting to join or run the group
  • how you know there is a need

Organisations which have previously received a grant must produce a report and evidence regarding use of that grant before the new application can be assessed.

You can see further details and apply for a grant on the Town Council’s website ( www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk).

The closing date for applications is 26 October 2025.

Note: Applications from organisations representing the arts or sports should apply separately to the Arts Forum ( www.llaf.org.uk) and Sports Council respectively ( https://leightonlinsladesports.com/)

