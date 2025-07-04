Leighton-Linslade Town Council community grants available now

Town Council offices

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is pleased to announce that following the allocation of several community grants for 2025-2026, there are still some funds remaining and applications are welcome from local community organisations.

General Grants

Your organisation could be eligible for grant aid of up to £500 for specific projects provided your group meets the following criteria:

has not already received a grant from the Town Council for 2025-2026

is a not-for-profit group

can use the grant within one year on a specific project (not day-to-day running costs)

has aims and objectives that are clear and well defined and are a real benefit to the community of Leighton-Linslade

has a bank or building society account with at least two joint signatories

has a constitution or set of rules

has annual accounts or a statement of income and expenditure

has a clear financial need

has an awareness of the effect of the project on the environment.

Grants Available

Start-Up Grants

Grants of up to £250 are also available for start-up groups. We will need to know:

why you want to start the group and how it will be continued

how much support you have from people wanting to join or run the group

how you know there is a need

Organisations which have previously received a grant must produce a report and evidence regarding use of that grant before the new application can be assessed.

You can see further details and apply for a grant on the Town Council’s website ( www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk).

The closing date for applications is 26 October 2025.

Note: Applications from organisations representing the arts or sports should apply separately to the Arts Forum ( www.llaf.org.uk) and Sports Council respectively ( https://leightonlinsladesports.com/)