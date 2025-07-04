Leighton-Linslade Town Council community grants available now
General Grants
Your organisation could be eligible for grant aid of up to £500 for specific projects provided your group meets the following criteria:
- has not already received a grant from the Town Council for 2025-2026
- is a not-for-profit group
- can use the grant within one year on a specific project (not day-to-day running costs)
- has aims and objectives that are clear and well defined and are a real benefit to the community of Leighton-Linslade
- has a bank or building society account with at least two joint signatories
- has a constitution or set of rules
- has annual accounts or a statement of income and expenditure
- has a clear financial need
- has an awareness of the effect of the project on the environment.
Start-Up Grants
Grants of up to £250 are also available for start-up groups. We will need to know:
- why you want to start the group and how it will be continued
- how much support you have from people wanting to join or run the group
- how you know there is a need
Organisations which have previously received a grant must produce a report and evidence regarding use of that grant before the new application can be assessed.
You can see further details and apply for a grant on the Town Council’s website ( www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk).
The closing date for applications is 26 October 2025.
Note: Applications from organisations representing the arts or sports should apply separately to the Arts Forum ( www.llaf.org.uk) and Sports Council respectively ( https://leightonlinsladesports.com/)