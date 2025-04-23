Leighton Woodside turn 50 years old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Woodside are turning 50 years old, to celebrate this we are holding a charity football match with our local friends and partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton Woodside FC along with V24 Football Academy, Leighton Town FC & our local charity Freddie & Friends are taking part in a charity football match between Leighton Woodside FC Coaches v V24 Coaches, with Local Lad Luke Pyman playing for V24 alongside some other young local footballers past and present of Leighton Town FC.

Leighton Woodside, V24 & Leighton Town all know how important the local community is, football has a huge role to play in Leighton Buzzard, so this event will be very special for everyone involved and the wider community,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will also be a fund raising day for our very local Charity, Freddie & Friends,

Match day Schedule

Their journey

Founded by Katie & Jo in 2017. They wanted to create a safe place for people with Special needs and disabilities (SEND) and their family and friends in Leighton Buzzard.

They found a significant lack of opportunities for our children, to access groups like others their age could, they set out to provide SEND activity sessions in the school holidays and a weekly parent/carer groups too.

Also providing community events they helped provide changing places facilities and have worked with our local town council to have a permanent changing places installed alongside an inclusive playground in the centre of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity Football Match

More recently we started a Community hub, providing a safe place for everyone.

Freddie & Friends are a Community Interest Company (CIC) number: 10609690

Please come along and help support Freddie and Friends, as a non-profit organization, they rely on the generosity of donors like you to continue our important work.

Funds raised during the Leighton Woodside charity Football match will go directly towards Freddie & Friends, covering running costs and investing in new equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your contributions will make a significant impact, enabling them to serve our community and reach more people in need.

We would be incredibly grateful for any support you can provide.