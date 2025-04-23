Leighton Woodside turn 50 years old

By JOHN MILNE
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:29 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
Leighton Woodside are turning 50 years old, to celebrate this we are holding a charity football match with our local friends and partners.

Leighton Woodside FC along with V24 Football Academy, Leighton Town FC & our local charity Freddie & Friends are taking part in a charity football match between Leighton Woodside FC Coaches v V24 Coaches, with Local Lad Luke Pyman playing for V24 alongside some other young local footballers past and present of Leighton Town FC.

Leighton Woodside, V24 & Leighton Town all know how important the local community is, football has a huge role to play in Leighton Buzzard, so this event will be very special for everyone involved and the wider community,

This will also be a fund raising day for our very local Charity, Freddie & Friends,

Match day Schedule

Their journey

Founded by Katie & Jo in 2017. They wanted to create a safe place for people with Special needs and disabilities (SEND) and their family and friends in Leighton Buzzard.

They found a significant lack of opportunities for our children, to access groups like others their age could, they set out to provide SEND activity sessions in the school holidays and a weekly parent/carer groups too.

Also providing community events they helped provide changing places facilities and have worked with our local town council to have a permanent changing places installed alongside an inclusive playground in the centre of town.

Charity Football Match

More recently we started a Community hub, providing a safe place for everyone.

Freddie & Friends are a Community Interest Company (CIC) number: 10609690

Please come along and help support Freddie and Friends, as a non-profit organization, they rely on the generosity of donors like you to continue our important work.

Funds raised during the Leighton Woodside charity Football match will go directly towards Freddie & Friends, covering running costs and investing in new equipment.

Your contributions will make a significant impact, enabling them to serve our community and reach more people in need.

We would be incredibly grateful for any support you can provide.

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/leighton-woodside-v-v24-charity-football-match

