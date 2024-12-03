Linslade Lower School entertain Leighton Buzzard High Street

Singing in LB

On Tuesday 3rd December 41 children from Linslade Lower School walked to Leighton Buzzard High Street to sing Christmas songs by the Market Cross.

The children from Singing Club have spent the last few weeks learning Christmas songs, old and new. They sang a selection of Christmas favourites including Away in a Manger, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and The 12 Days of Christmas. This year they have also learnt British Sing Language for Jingle Bells.

Lots of people in town stopped to enjoy the songs and a large crowd gathered by the Market Cross.

Headteacher of the school, Mrs Farlam said,

“It was great to be able to spread some festive cheer! The children have worked hard to learn the songs and sang beautifully.”