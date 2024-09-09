Men’s mental health charity celebrates another successful year of walking and talking

Local charity “Walk & Talk for MENtal Health” held its second annual BBQ last week to celebrate another year of supporting the mental and physical health of men living in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a big year for "Walk & Talk for MENtal Health". The group, which originally started just over 2 years ago, achieved charity status in March. "This was a massive milestone for us and opens a lot of new avenues to help raise funds to carry on our work." said Dave Newey, who is one of the founding members of the group and the current chairperson. "We started the group because we felt there was a lack of mental health support for local men and many of them, including myself, were struggling. Men in general are very poor at recognising they need help and then asking for it. But the word is spreading and we are getting more and more men come to our walks and events. We had six men turn up for our first walk, since then we've built up a community of around seventy."

The charity has also increased its offering in the last year, originally organising one walk a month, they now hold two. One walk which starts in the town centre (outside the Black Lion at 9.30am) on the first Sunday of each month and another walk on the third Sunday of the month starting from various locations (including Rushmere Country Park, Ivinghoe Beacon and Dunstable Downs). In addition they hold a "Talk & Talk" session at Leighton Town Football Club on the second Monday of each month, these usually feature a guest speaker who will share their experiences or coping techniques they have found useful. The charity also organise other events, including wellness retreats and meals out throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual BBQ was held recently at the Black Lion public house, with ovet fifty group members and their families turning up to celebrate and help raise awareness. Iain Holloway-McLean, a trustee of the charity, said "The BBQ is both an opportunity to thank our members and their families, but also to raise awareness of who we are and what we offer for other men who might need our services. If you are struggling or there's a man in your life who needs to do something positive for their physical and mental health then please point them in our direction."

The “Walk and Talk for MENtal Health” charity trustees at the BBQ last Sunday

All of the "Walk & Talk for MENtal Health" events can be booked via Eventbrite and you can find more information on their website: www.walkandtalk.org.uk

The charity is also looking for local sponsors who might be interested in supporting the great work they do. If you are an individual or company who could help then please email: [email protected]