The Box Co. shares expert advice for a smooth summer move as demand soars from June onwards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As summer approaches, Leighton residents are being urged to plan for what is expected to be the busiest moving season in recent years.

According to data from reallymoving and the HomeOwners Alliance, Friday 30th August is projected to be the single most popular day to move house in the UK, with more than 20,000 households expected to relocate on that day alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the summer months are traditionally favoured for house moves thanks to better weather and longer daylight hours, they also bring in peak demand for removal firms, solicitors, and storage services.

Moving house during peak times can increase prices and reduce demand significantly

August in particular has been the most popular month to move home for 12 consecutive years. So for Leighton movers, it might be smart to think about planning your removal from June.

Summer remains the UK's favourite season to move

There are many reasons why people choose to move during summer. The school holidays provide a convenient window for families with children to settle into a new home before the autumn term begins.

Longer, brighter days also allow for extended packing and moving hours. However, the popularity of this season often leads to higher demand, fewer available slots, and potentially higher costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving House

Locally, Leighton residents are already feeling the seasonal squeeze, with increased competition for removals and short-term storage options.

The final Friday in August, in particular, is set to be the most in-demand date of the year, despite not falling on a bank holiday weekend in 2025.

Local startup shares moving day advice

The Box Co., a UK-wide storage company that specialises in flexible, door-to-door storage and operated throughout Leighton, is urging movers to avoid last-minute planning and take steps now to secure their moving support.

A spokesperson for The Box Co. explained, “We always see a spike in demand during the summer, but this year is looking even busier. Many people don’t realise that moving on peak days like 30th August can lead to delays, especially when legal or banking services aren’t available over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we recommend booking early and considering quieter days like Wednesday or Sunday, which can also be cheaper.”

The company, which offers a unique storage-by-the-box service starting at just £3.56 per month, has seen increasing demand from both renters and homeowners who need temporary storage while waiting for contracts to complete or renovation work to finish.

Why choosing the right day matters

Friday has consistently been the most popular day of the week to move house, with nearly one-third of households choosing it as their move date.

However, the popularity of Friday also brings challenges. If a bank transfer doesn’t go through by the 3pm deadline, it may delay the entire move until the following Monday, leaving families without access to their new property over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being less popular, Sunday remains the cheapest day to move, followed by Wednesday.

These days often come with fewer delays and more flexible service availability, making them a smart choice for anyone looking to reduce costs and avoid the chaos of peak periods.

Planning ahead is key

With the summer property market already heating up, Leighton movers need to begin preparations now. Removal firms are often booked weeks in advance, and those moving at the end of August are especially encouraged to secure their services as early as possible.

For those planning to move this summer, the advice is simple: avoid peak dates if you can, prepare early, and don’t overlook the importance of secure, flexible storage.