MP welcomes Government review into so called “cafe tax”

Alex Mayer MP

Local MP Alex Mayer has welcomed a new Government review into the rules for cafes that have chairs and tables outside their premises.

Ms Mayer said that many local cafés contacted her when earlier this year Central Bedfordshire council proposed to hike charges through pavement licence charges and she had been in close contact with ministers.

The MP said: "When the council first put forward pavement licence charges, I made it clear that these fees are entirely at the discretion of the council: the Government sets a fee cap, not a target. I’ve kept in close contact with ministers on this issue, and I’m pleased to see the Government now taking action.”

Cafés are being encouraged to take part in the fast-track review, which is examining how rules around outdoor seating and trading are working in practice and how they could be improved to better support local high streets.

Alex Mayer MP continued: “This is a real opportunity for local businesses to share their experience and help shape future reforms. I’d encourage every café and hospitality venue in Leighton Buzzard to take part.

"Your views can make a real difference in creating fairer, simpler rules that support local enterprise.”

Local business owner and LB First Chairman, Gennaro Borrelli, added: "We are very pleased to hear that the Government is looking at how the rules can be improved to help hospitality businesses that have tables and chairs outside and are engaging with them to get a better understanding so as to make it easier for those businesses. This in turn will give confidence and help boost trade, including the evening economy.

"We have been very vocal in Leighton Buzzard about Central Beds Council wanting to charge businesses for a licence and stressed how it would harm our local economy and have been very grateful to our local MP Alex Mayer and some of our local councillors who have listened, understood and supported us. This is a great opportunity for our hospitality businesses to play an active role, and I would encourage all of them to participate in this consultation."

The Government’s Call for Evidence is open for four weeks and can be accessed here: https://t.co/plsigyMavi