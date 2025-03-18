Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group seeks your views

Cllr Jake Holland-Lindsay presenting the Neighbourhood Plan Engagement at the Annual Town Meeting.

At last night’s Annual Parish Meeting at the Library Theatre, the Neighbourhood Plan steering group launched a five-week period of informal public engagement on the developing plan.

Residents’ views are sought on a range of policies to be included in the plan – with policy areas ranging from the town centre, land south of the High Street and brownfield development sites to design principles, local heritage assets and green spaces.

The next five weeks (until 21 April) provides an opportunity to give your views on the new website: https://leightonlinsladeplan.uk

Simply visit the site and look for the online surveys on the draft policies – you can give comments on all seventeen if you wish, or simply pick the areas which are most important to you. Do you want to make sure a particular green space is protected, or that a local building is nominated as a heritage asset? Now is your chance to have your say.

If you’d like to chat to someone in person about the Plan and proposed policies, there will be a number of engagement events and drop-in sessions taking place over the coming month (details to come on the website and Town Council website).

If you’re not on the internet, you can view a display stand about the policies at the White House between 9am – 3pm Monday to Friday, or you can phone the council on 01525 631920 to make an appointment to speak with someone.

Thank you to everyone who attended last night’s meeting and if you haven’t yet visited the Neighbourhood Plan website, please do so and submit your views before 21 April.