Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group seeks your views

Have you had a look yet at the new Neighbourhood Plan website and given the Steering Group your views on the seventeen proposed policy areas? If not, there is still time to do so and the group hopes as many residents as possible will take part.

Residents’ views are sought on a range of policies to be included in the plan – with policy areas ranging from the town centre, land south of the High Street and brownfield development sites to design principles, local heritage assets and green spaces.

Simply visit the website: www.leightonlinsladeplan.uk and look for the online surveys on the draft policies – you can give comments on all seventeen if you wish, or simply pick the areas which are most important to you. Do you want to make sure a particular green space is protected, or that a local building is nominated as a heritage asset? Now is your opportunity to make your views known.

If you’d like to chat to someone in person about the Plan and proposed policies, come along to the Market in the High Street on either Saturday 12 April or Tuesday 15 April, between 9am and 3pm.

Community engagement at LB Market

If you’re not on the internet but would like to submit your views, you can phone the council on 01525 631920 to make an appointment to speak with someone.

The current community engagement programme runs until 21 April so please do visit the website and complete the surveys to have your say on how the Neighbourhood Plan is shaped.