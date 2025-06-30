New Rotary president takes up the reins for 2025/26

Sunday was a special day as the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade celebrated the last 12 months under President Steve Bigrave and he in turn passed the baton onto incoming President Chris Roberts. The Club were able to congratulate Steve on his significant achievements whilst President which included five Bleed Kits placed at strategic points in the town, support for the town's very own mental health initiative Reclaim Life and most recently support for a PSA testing event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Rotarians were recognised at the annual hand over BBQ with long service awards and Rotarian Robin received the Paul Harris Award in recognition of his service to the club & community

Incoming President Chris said: “I am really looking forward to my year as president and taking forward a number of new initiatives including launching our ‘Friends of Rotary’ scheme and hopefully our new ‘Neighbourhood Defibrillator’ initiative.

"We have over 40 members now and are involved in a wide range of community projects. This and the social side of Rotary really makes for a great combination!”