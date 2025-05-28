New scheme bringing music to little ears across Central Bedfordshire

A new programme to introduce music to babies and young children is being launched by Central Beds Council.

It’s being led by Inspiring Music, the council’s music service, in partnership with The Family Music Hub (TFMH) to train early years staff.

The programme aims to introduce music into the everyday lives of babies and young children, from birth up to five years old, helping to build confidence, creativity and develop skills.

More than 20 practitioners from across Central Bedfordshire, including staff from children’s centres, libraries, mother and baby units, settings that support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), and family support services, have taken part in training led by musicians from TFMH.

A council spokesperson said: “Music plays a vital role in early learning and development, helping children express themselves, build their confidence and form connections with others even before they learn to speak. The training is designed to give staff practical ideas and boost their confidence, so they can use songs, rhythms, and instruments during story time, play, and throughout their daily routines, making learning more engaging for children.

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “The early years are a vital time for childhood development, and music plays an important role in this. It helps children develop essential skills, helping with their communication and social skills. This training is a way to invest in the people who support families every day, to make sure that more children can enjoy the joy and benefits of music from the very beginning.”

